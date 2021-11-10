Left Menu

STL expands its software business in Africa, partners with Limpopo Connexion

PUNE, India, Nov. 10, 2021 PRNewswire - STL NSE STLTECH, an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, announced a strategic partnership with Limpopo Connexion, a subsidiary of Limpopo Economic Development Agency that provides world-class broadband services to government bodies and enterprises in South Africa.While the world is on the verge of massive digital disruption, there are many regions where the larger population is still unconnected and yet to benefit from digital technologies.

PUNE, India, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - STL (NSE: STLTECH), an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, announced a strategic partnership with Limpopo Connexion, a subsidiary of Limpopo Economic Development Agency that provides world-class broadband services to government bodies and enterprises in South Africa.

While the world is on the verge of massive digital disruption, there are many regions where the larger population is still unconnected and yet to benefit from digital technologies. For instance, in South Africa, out of a total 60 million population, ~21 million are still unconnected.[1] Service providers like Limpopo are now deploying fibre broadband networks in the region to fuel digital-led economic growth across the continent. As Limpopo builds network infrastructure to enable this digital transformation, it will also need to transform its network management tools. In this collaboration, STL will provide an end-to-end, fully containerized, and webscale convergent BSS/OSS platform to Limpopo Connexion.

STL's Digital BSS/OSS platform gives customers access to a cloud-native and comprehensive app development ecosystem and a hybrid cloud management system. This will enable Limpopo launch digital services and future-ready applications such as e-education, telemedicine and e-governance, transforming billions of lives in the region.

Commenting on this partnership, Baldwin Ramasobane, Acting CEO, Limpopo Connexion, said: ''Limpopo is paving the way for digital inclusion in Africa through next-gen digital services and applications. We are extremely delighted to join hands with STL for their advanced BSS/OSS solution and will leverage it to grow our business and capabilities, increase competitiveness and deliver great digital experience to our customers.'' Speaking on this collaboration, Saikat Mitra, COO, Network Software STL, said: ''We are very excited to support Limpopo in their digital transformation journey. This webscale convergent platform will give them the agility to build advanced applications. Engineered for scale and speed, this solution will give them a competitive advantage for launching digital services and creating intelligent, future-ready applications.'' About STL STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks that helps telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises deliver enhanced experiences to their customers. Read more, Contact us.

stl.tech |Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube [1] https://datareportal.com/reports/digital-2021-south-africa Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1684290/STL__Limpopo.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

