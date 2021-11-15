Left Menu

HDFC Bank to hold 2,000 workshops to prevent fin frauds

A special focus is being given to the youth segment, where the bank will be targeting Senior Secondary Schools and Colleges, so that the awareness is ingrained, as per an official statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 17:24 IST
The largest private sector lender HDFC bank on Monday said it will be organizing 2,000 workshops over the next four months for preventing financial fraud.

The campaign will tell the customers about ways to safeguard themselves against financial fraud, starting with not disclosing any information on banking details. A special focus is being given to the youth segment, where the bank will be targeting Senior Secondary Schools and Colleges, so that the awareness is ingrained, as per an official statement.

''Digitalization offers customers unparalleled convenience and access to banking services. With these conveniences comes a lot of risks of cyber fraud as well. The fraudsters are constantly on the prowl looking out for gullible customers,'' its managing director and chief executive Sashidhar Jagdishan said. The second edition of the campaign titled 'Mooh Band Rakho' was launched by K. Rajeswara Rao, Special Secretary, NITI Aayog. Lt General Dr. Rajesh Pant, National Cyber Security Co-ordinator, was also present.

