HDFC Bank to hold 2,000 workshops to prevent fin frauds
A special focus is being given to the youth segment, where the bank will be targeting Senior Secondary Schools and Colleges, so that the awareness is ingrained, as per an official statement.Digitalization offers customers unparalleled convenience and access to banking services.
- Country:
- India
The largest private sector lender HDFC bank on Monday said it will be organizing 2,000 workshops over the next four months for preventing financial fraud.
The campaign will tell the customers about ways to safeguard themselves against financial fraud, starting with not disclosing any information on banking details. A special focus is being given to the youth segment, where the bank will be targeting Senior Secondary Schools and Colleges, so that the awareness is ingrained, as per an official statement.
''Digitalization offers customers unparalleled convenience and access to banking services. With these conveniences comes a lot of risks of cyber fraud as well. The fraudsters are constantly on the prowl looking out for gullible customers,'' its managing director and chief executive Sashidhar Jagdishan said. The second edition of the campaign titled 'Mooh Band Rakho' was launched by K. Rajeswara Rao, Special Secretary, NITI Aayog. Lt General Dr. Rajesh Pant, National Cyber Security Co-ordinator, was also present.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
HDFC Ltd standalone net profit up 32 pc at Rs 3,780 cr in Q2FY22, against Rs 2,870 cr in the year-ago period: Co filing.
12 DU colleges funded by Delhi govt facing fund crunch owing to slashing of budget: Officials
HDFC Q2 net profit rises 32 pc to Rs 3,780 cr
HDFC Sep qtr net jumps 32% to Rs 3,780.5 cr as asset quality improves
CCI approves acquisition by HDFC Life Insurance in Exide Life Insurance