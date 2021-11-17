Microsoft, BIAL launch hackathon to develop innovative solutions for passengers

Microsoft India has partnered with Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) for a hackathon to develop innovative solutions for improving passengers' experience at BLR airport.

The BIAL Genie Hackathon is open to all professional developers, data scientists, data engineers and hackathon enthusiasts. It will allow developers to leverage a wide array of Microsoft Azure services to develop innovative solutions that will help improve passengers' experience across the different stages of their journey - from planning the journey and boarding the flight to arriving at their destination airport and everything in between and after.

"We are delighted to collaborate with BIAL for the Genie Hackathon – an opportunity for programmers and developers to use Azure's cloud computing technology and design a unique and comfortable passenger experience that will transform the travel experience for next-generation travellers," said Shivir Chordia, Azure Business Group Lead, Microsoft India.

The hackathon has three stages:

Idea Phase - an online phase for participants to submit their ideas (deadline - November 28th, 2021)

Prototype Phase - Participants shortlisted in the first phase will be invited to build a functioning prototype using Azure services

Grand Finale - Top teams from the second phase will be invited to present their solutions at the grand finale

The BIAL Genie Hackathon will end on January 21, 2022 and the winning teams will be announced on January 24, 2022, with the winner and runner up being awarded cash rewards of Rs 1.5 lakhs and Rs 1 lakh respectively.