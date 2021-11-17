Bahrain EWA taps Nokia pLTE to modernize distribution network

Bahrain's Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has selected Nokia's private LTE network (pLTE) to modernize its distribution network for improved efficiency and performance.

In a press release on Wednesday, Nokia said that its private LTE solution will help EWA Automation and Distribution Divisions enhance their grid efficiency and security by using automation. The private network will also pave the way for smoother adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) products in the future.

"We are committed to modernizing and upgrading EWA's distribution systems for better performance and reliability. Our end-to-end portfolio allows us to provide reliable and ultra-high-speed broadband wireless networking to our utility customers," said Kamal Ballout, Head of Nokia Enterprise, Middle East, Africa, China and India at Nokia.

To build an advanced pLTE network for Bahrain EWA, Nokia will deploy the following solutions:

Nokia IP/MPLS wireless router 7705 SAR-Hmc - enables application-centric, reliable and efficient smart grid communications

Nokia Compact Mobility Unit (CMU) - performs the mobile packet core functions that are required for mobile broadband, IoT and Machine-type Communication (MTC)

Nokia Network Services Platform (NSP) - enables automation of IP and optical networks to simplify network operations

Nokia LTE radio equipment - helps in effective capacity management while offering diverse deployment options

In the first phase of deployment, the Nokia solution will connect 500 secondary substations and six primary substations to the central location in the Al Muharraq area in Bahrain.

After the successful completion of the first phase, the pLTE network will connect thousands of secondary substations and hundreds of primary substations spread across the country.

Commenting on this partnership, Bahrain's Electricity and Water Authority, said, "Nokia is a global technology leader, and we are delighted to partner with them on this crucial project to modernize and digitalize our distribution network. It also paves the way for smoother adoption of IoT products to provide smart services in the future."