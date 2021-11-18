Apple Music now available on LG Smart TVs

LG Smart TVs owners can now enjoy Apple Music, a music and video streaming service developed by Apple offering access to millions of songs, with the visual big-screen immersiveness. The app is now available for LG Smart TVs running webOS 4.0 and higher.

With Apple Music, LG Smart TVs owners can seamlessly access a catalog of over 90 million songs ad-free, over 30,000 expertly-curated playlists, music videos in 4K and the award-winning Apple Music Radio live streaming today's hits, classics, and country. The streaming service also includes millions of tracks with time-synced lyrics, perfect for living room sing-alongs or parties on LG Smart TV.

Apple Music subscribers can also access all the songs, albums, and playlists from their own music library on LG Smart TVs.

You can download the Apple Music app from the LG Content Store, sign in to an existing account with your Apple ID, or begin the subscription process right from your TV by trying Apple Music free for 3 months. When the trial period ends, you will have to pay USD9.99 per month for an individual plan or USD14.99 for a family plan with up to six accounts.

Apple Music is available in over 165 countries and regions on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod mini, CarPlay, and online at music.apple.com, plus popular smart speakers, smart TVs, and Android and Windows devices.