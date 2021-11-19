Brazil deforestation data shows 22% annual jump in clearing of Amazon
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 19-11-2021 03:19 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 03:09 IST
Brazil's space research agency INPE on Thursday said its annual PRODES deforestation data showed 13,235 square kilometers of the Amazon rainforest was cleared from Aug 1, 2020, to July 31, 2021, an increase of 21.97% compared to a year earlier.
