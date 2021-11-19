Microsoft Edge adds new features for seamless shopping experience

Microsoft is introducing new features to the Edge browser to make your shopping experience fast and seamless this holiday season.

The latest update brings the price tracking feature that helps you keep an eye on products you've recently viewed and alert you of price changes. This built-in feature in Microsoft Edge will let you know if any of the items you've recently looked at have changed in price, eliminating the need to check back on each product yourself.

This new feature, combined with other built-in tools like price comparison, price history, easy access to customer ratings and expert reviews, and our auto-fill coupons tool will help you save money as well as time, especially during the holiday season.

Microsoft is also introducing a new shopping experience on its Bing search engine to help you choose ethically sourced products wherever you are on the web. Bing has teamed up with the Good On You platform that rates fashion brands based on their performance on a host of sustainability and social responsibility metrics.

Coming soon is a new feature where for every 10 purchases made in Microsoft Edge at eligible retailers, the company will make a donation to the Eden Reforestation Project for planting trees.

The two sustainable shopping options are currently available in the U.K. with additional markets expected to follow soon.

Next, Microsoft is also making it easier for you to update your passwords in case your saved credentials become compromised. The company is piloting a new feature that will allow you to update passwords with just one click by navigating to the Settings/Passwords page within Microsoft Edge and clicking on Change right next to the credentials. The easy update feature is only available across a limited number of sites to start.

Another feature coming with this update is efficiency mode. When your device's battery is low, Microsoft Edge will set itself to efficiency mode and significantly reduce system resource usage like CPU and RAM, extending battery life.

Lastly, the built-in price comparison and price history tools are coming to Microsoft Edge on Android.