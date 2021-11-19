Left Menu

Discord now lets users send up to 10 files at a time

Discord has announced that it has updated its Windows and macOS desktop clients to let users add alt text for image attachments.

19-11-2021
Discord now lets users send up to 10 files at a time
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Discord has announced that it has updated its Windows and macOS desktop clients to let users add alt text for image attachments. It's a helpful accessibility feature for users that rely on screen readers.

As per The Verge, the feature arrives alongside the ability to preview and upload up to 10 files at a time. The alt text accessibility feature can be found by clicking the small pen icon ("Modify Attachment") on the top right of each individual preview before sending it in a text channel.

The feature relies on people making the effort to manually add alt text in order for it to be useful. But it's better than not having the option at all. Alt text support joins a number of other accessibility features Discord has added to its desktop apps in recent months.

Other improvements include keyboard support for drag and drop, allowing users to organise their servers and channels without needing to use a mouse, and a slider that changes the speed of its text-to-speech feature. (ANI)

