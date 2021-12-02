Clubhouse rolls out support for Marathi, Bengali, other 11 languages

Left Menu

Social audio app Clubhouse on Thursday said it is rolling out the second phase of language localisation to 13 new languages, including Marathi and Bengali.Clubhouse is also bringing an update to the feature formerly known as Interests to now called Topics, with a broader, better list of topics that will make it easier to discover rooms and clubs, as well as the option to display topics users follow on their profile, a statement said.Were making Clubhouse accessible to countless more people by rolling out the next wave of language support.

Social audio app Clubhouse on Thursday said it is rolling out the second phase of language localisation to 13 new languages, including Marathi and Bengali.

The clubhouse is also bringing an update to the feature formerly known as 'Interests' to now called 'Topics', with a broader, better list of topics that will make it easier to discover rooms and clubs, as well as the option to display topics users follow on their profile, a statement said.

''We're making Clubhouse accessible to countless more people by rolling out the next wave of language support. So please join us in saying hello to 13 new languages available on Android today: Arabic, Bengali, Chinese Simplified, Chinese Traditional, Farsi/Persian, Hausa, Igbo, Marathi, Nepali, Somali, Thai, Turkish, and Yoruba,'' it added.

The company noted that more languages and iOS support are coming. Last month, Clubhouse had rolled out its first wave of local language support for Android phone users with 13 new languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

The platform, which has seen strong growth momentum in the Indian market, has also rolled out a replay feature for users that allows users to listen to the conversations from the room once it ends.

Local language support will be available for features like prompts, notifications, and descriptions. Besides, onboarding (when the user joins the app) can also happen in these languages. Many of the features will be easier to understand, including things like community guidelines and other resources that are made available to users in the app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

