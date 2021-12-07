Nokia, CityFibre trial UK’s first 25G PON network to support 5G transport
Nokia and CityFibre, the UK's largest independent full-fibre platform, have trialled the UK's first 25G PON network to support 5G transport. The trial was conducted at the University of Glasgow's fibre-based digital campus on 18th November 2021.
In partnership with Nokia and CityFibre, we have demonstrated on our 5G testbed how Nokia's next-generation 25G PON transport solution can improve 5G user experience by supporting 3D telepresence and remote robotic control use cases.
The University of Glasgow is using the long-term testbed, funded by the Scotland 5G Centre, to explore business cases for enterprises to exploit and adopt 5G. The trail leveraged the network for a series of simulations including a holographic call between campus buildings, teleoperation of a robotic arm and 8K video streaming, Nokia said in a press release on Tuesday.
Nokia's 25G PON solution utilizes the world's first implementation of 25G PON technology and includes Lightspan and ISAM access nodes, Quillion based Multi-PON line cards and fiber modems. Dependent on the optics chosen, 25G PON supports symmetrical bitrates (25Gb/s in downstream and 25G in upstream) and asymmetrical bitrates (25/10).
Commenting on this development, Phil Siveter, CEO of Nokia UK, said, "This trial has been hugely encouraging. 25G PON will be a game-changer with mission-critical 5G networks increasingly requiring more redundancy. And it's proven it can be run on exactly the same fiber running XGS-PON traffic."
