Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Google is introducing built-in video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex, allowing Workspace users to join Webex meetings from Meet hardware devices and calls from supported Cisco Webex devices.

"We hope this update makes it even easier for our customers and their users to connect and collaborate with people outside of the Google Meet ecosystem," Google wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

The new built-in interoperability feature is available at no additional cost on supported devices. Google said that the feature will be supported on all devices that have not yet hit their auto-update expiration date. At launch, it will require either a connected touch controller or a built-in touchscreen while support for devices using only a remote control will follow in a subsequent update.

When enabled by their admin, end users can join a Webex meeting from a Google Meet hardware device by:

Joining an ad-hoc call by tapping "Join or start a meeting" on your touch controller and selecting Webex from the dropdown options

Joining a scheduled call by adding a room to an event with Webex meeting details.

Admins can disable the feature at the OU level at Devices > Google Meet hardware > Settings > Device Settings.

Webex interop interoperability on Google Meet hardware and Meet interoperability on Cisco devices is gradually rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains. The feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers, with Google Meet hardware devices.