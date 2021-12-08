Left Menu

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

The new built-in interoperability feature is available at no additional cost on supported devices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 08-12-2021 06:56 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 06:56 IST
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available
Representative image Image Credit: Google

Google is introducing built-in video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex, allowing Workspace users to join Webex meetings from Meet hardware devices and calls from supported Cisco Webex devices.

"We hope this update makes it even easier for our customers and their users to connect and collaborate with people outside of the Google Meet ecosystem," Google wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

The new built-in interoperability feature is available at no additional cost on supported devices. Google said that the feature will be supported on all devices that have not yet hit their auto-update expiration date. At launch, it will require either a connected touch controller or a built-in touchscreen while support for devices using only a remote control will follow in a subsequent update.

When enabled by their admin, end users can join a Webex meeting from a Google Meet hardware device by:

  • Joining an ad-hoc call by tapping "Join or start a meeting" on your touch controller and selecting Webex from the dropdown options
  • Joining a scheduled call by adding a room to an event with Webex meeting details.

Admins can disable the feature at the OU level at Devices > Google Meet hardware > Settings > Device Settings.

Webex interop interoperability on Google Meet hardware and Meet interoperability on Cisco devices is gradually rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains. The feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers, with Google Meet hardware devices.

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global
4
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021