Lenovo's philanthropic arm launches grant to increase skilling support

Organizations skilling individuals in the fields of computer programming, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, IT support, internet of things, analytics, automation, and other emerging technologies can apply for the TransforME grant by the stated deadline, i.e. January 24, 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 10:42 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 10:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Lenovo, has launched a USD 1 million TransforME grant round to partner with organizations focused on skilling adult populations from under-resourced or underrepresented backgrounds with the critical and most sought-after skills.

The latest ground round is in line with Lenovo philanthropy's goal to transform 1 million lives by 2025 through skilling. It represents a shift for a corporate philanthropy strategy that has traditionally focused on increasing access to STEM education for primary and secondary school students, Lenovo Foundation said on Tuesday.

Partnerships that equip individuals with the skills they need to transform their careers, lives, and communities via credible, thoughtful and effective training programs that led to career opportunities in emerging technology will be prioritized.

While we've focused on increasing access to technology for the future workforce, we recognize that there is an urgent need to skill today's workforce, and that adults in our communities have the appetite to learn new skills now. We've been lucky to partner with organizations like Laboratoria, Technoserve, Migracode, and Waffle to have experience with this strategic focus area, and are taking this opportunity to increase our support of skilling.

Calvin Crosslin, Lenovo Foundation President

