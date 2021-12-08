Left Menu

Twitter acquires Quill, Twitter DMs may get major overhaul

Social media giant Twitter has acquired Quill that experts suggest might let Twitter DMs better compete with other messaging apps.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 23:03 IST
Twitter acquires Quill, Twitter DMs may get major overhaul
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Social media giant Twitter has acquired Quill that experts suggest might let Twitter DMs better compete with other messaging apps. As per GSM Arena, this new acquisition might result in Twitter offering more robust messaging features.

For the unversed, Quill is a messaging app for collaboration and communication with teams, one that competed with other productivity messaging platforms like Slack. It focused on keeping messages organized and its notification system was designed to keep notifications to a minimum. Twitter DM is simple and barebones compared to other messaging platforms like Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Discord, and Telegram.

This is the first biggest move from Twitter after the recent departure of the company's former CEO Jack Dorsey. He was succeeded by Parag Agrawal, a week ago. As per GSM Arena, Twitter could implement some sort of messaging channels for keeping in touch with large communities of users. With Twitter Blue (Twitter's premium paid-subscription tier), the platform could offer Blue-only messaging features for users with high follower counts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021