Elisa Estonia selects Nokia for nationwide 5G RAN deployment

Nokia has signed a five-year deal with Elisa Estonia, a subsidiary of Elisa Finland, to deploy 5G RAN nationwide as well as to replace the latter's existing 4G infrastructure, the Finnish network equipment vendor announced on Monday.

Commenting on this partnership, Andrus Hiiepuu, CEO at Elisa Estonia, said, "Nokia is our trusted partner for this and will help us to deliver a sustainable 5G business. Their technology and innovation will help us to differentiate in the market and I look forward to working closely with them on this project."

As part of the multi-year deal, Nokia will provide equipment from its latest ReefShark System on Chip-powered AirScale equipment portfolio covering Elisa's nationwide radio network across the country.

Nokia's AirScale RAN portfolio has a wide variety of mounting options, including the company's unique 'One-clip' rail mount system which speeds-up deployment and ensures that the site is "on-air" as soon as possible. It covers all deployment scenarios including dense-urban environments and wide-area coverage.

We are delighted to have been selected by Elisa Estonia in this deal and for their trust in our technology leadership. Our AirScale portfolio will deliver cutting-edge connectivity to their customers and I look forward to working closely with them on this project and beyond. Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia,

In a press release, Nokia said that the deployment is expected to roll out next year following the completion of Estonia's spectrum auction in early 2022.