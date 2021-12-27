Rajeev Chandrasekhar to inaugurate 62nd Centre of STPI in Meerut

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Electronics and Information Technology will inaugurate STPI-Meerut, the 62nd Centre of STPI tomorrow in august presence of Shri Rajendra Agrawal, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha); Shri Vijay Pal Tomar, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha); Shri Somendra Tomar, MLA; Shri Arvind Kumar, Director General, STPI and Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar, Joint Secretary, MeitY at ITP-03, Near NH-58 Bypass, Vedvyas Puri Yojna, Meerut.

Taking forward the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to ensure holistic development of IT to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy, the inauguration of STPI-Meerut centre will play a catalytic role in empowering the tech start-ups & MSMEs of the tier - 2 cities and the region to boost software exports and create employment opportunities while attracting FDI and realising the vision of Digital Uttar Pradesh.

Under the jurisdictional directorate of STPI-Noida, the Meerut centre is the 54thcentre of STPI in Tier-2/3 cities. STPI-Meerut will play a significant role in expanding the IT footprint of Uttar Pradesh and empowering the budding tech entrepreneurs and innovators of Tier-2/3 cities to translate their unique ideas into innovative products.

With a total built-up area of 25,074 sq. ft., the state-of-the-art Incubation facility at STPI-Meerut provides Plug-n-Play space of 3,704 sq. ft. with 133 seats and raw incubation space of 2,021 sq. ft. while warranting high speed data communication facilities.

In FY 2020-21, STPI-registered units contributed Rs. 4,96,313 crore to IT/ITeS exports in which Uttar Pradesh contributed Rs. 22,671 crore.

The facility will offer a vibrant ecosystem for creating a maker culture among the young techno-entrepreneurs and startups while empowering them to develop innovative software products to address the challenges of India and the world at large. It will help in boosting the IT exports from the region and generating direct and indirect employment opportunities for the youth of the region.

Benefits of STPI Centre and Incubation Facility:

• To promote the region as one of the preferred IT destinations and to attract IT/ITES/ESDM units to the State

• To promote the export of IT Software and Services from the region thus contributing to Gross National Exports.

• To provide Statutory Services under Software Technology Park (STP) & Electronic Hardware Technology Park (EHTP) Scheme.

• To provide state-of-the-art incubation facility, High Speed Data Communication (HSDC) and other value-added services.

• To encourage Innovation, creation of IPR & Product Development

• Mentoring & Promotional support to start-ups

(With Inputs from PIB)