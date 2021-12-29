Android 12 now rolling out to Asus Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip

As promised, Asus has released the Android 12 update for the Zenfone 8 and the Zenfone 8 Flip. The firmware version for the Android 12 update is 31.1004.0404.73 and 31.1004.0404.61, respectively.

The update was announced in a post on the Asus ZenTalk Community forums on Wednesday morning. Below is the complete changelog for the Zenfone 8/ 8 Flip Android 12 update (Via):

Release Notes

Upgraded system to Android 12 Revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Data Transfer, Local backup, Setup wizard, System update apps Adjusted Quick Settings panel, notification tray, and volume panel to Android 12 design Added privacy dashboard, camera and microphone indicators, show clipboard access, approximate location access, and microphone access features Replaced ASUS Safeguard with Android 12 Emergency SOS Introduced new widget page design in Launcher. Adjusted the position of the screenshot option and removed the hotseat app icons in the Overview page Removed the Quick Settings layout option in the Display settings ASUS Phone removed SIP calling support as Android 12 does not natively support SIP calling Some 3rd party apps are not compatible with Android 12 yet

Asus has advised users to back up their data before upgrading to Android 12, adding that downgrading the software version to Android 11 by the official software package will erase all data from their devices.

If you haven't received the update notification yet, check it manually by navigating to the phone's Settings > System > System updates. Starting today, the Android 12 update is rolling out to the Japanese, Russian and worldwide units of the Zenfone 8 and the Zenfone 8 Flip bearing the model number 'ZS590KS' and 'ZS672KS', respectively.

As per the schedule, the Asus ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 5s are the next to receive the Android 12 update in the first quarter of 2022, followed by the ZenFone 7 and ROG Phone 3 during the first half of 2022.