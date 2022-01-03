Here's everything about Samsung's 2022 gaming monitor lineup

Samsung has unveiled its latest gaming monitors with features for high-performance gaming as well as smart and pro-level elements. The 2022 gaming monitor lineup combines stunning picture quality with intuitive usability features to meet the exact needs of consumers, the South Korean firm said on Monday.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8

The new Odyssey Neo G8 is touted as the world's first monitor to sport a 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 1000R curved screen with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time (GtG). Featuring Quantum Mini LEDs, Quantum HDR 2000 with a 2,000nit peak brightness and a million-to-one static contrast ratio, the monitor is claimed to deliver the most subtle details.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8

The 32-inch 2022 Smart Monitor M8 features a sophisticated flat-back design and a brilliant UHD panel that provides 99% sRGB color gamut while supporting 1.07 billion colors at 400nit brightness.

It is equipped with a movable magnetic SlimFit Cam that enables crystal-clear video calls, making it a great option for remote working. The 2022 model comes in a new warm white color and is about three-quarters thinner than the previous model.

Samsung High Resolution Monitor S8

Available in 27-inch and 32-inch, Samsung's High resolution Monitor S8 delivers up to 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and an immersive viewing experience with Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) Display HDR 600.

Touted as the world's first UL (Underwriter Laboratories) verified Glare Free monitor, the High resolution Monitor S8 is designed to provide a distraction-free working environment. As the work and entertainment worlds continue to evolve, we are proud to deliver monitors that boost users' experiences from the comfort of their homes.