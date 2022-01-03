Left Menu

Electric cars take two-thirds of Norway car market, led by Tesla

The Tesla Model 3 was the single most popular model of the year ahead of Toyota's hybrid RAV4, the sole car among the top-10 with an internal combustion engine, and Volkswagen's electric ID.4 in third place.

03-01-2022
The sale of electric cars in Norway rose last year by 48%, ensuring that almost two out of every three new automobiles were battery powered and making Texas-based Tesla Inc the top selling brand.

Seeking to become the first nation to end the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2025, oil-producing Norway exempts battery electric vehicles (BEVs) from taxes imposed on rivals using internal combusion engines (ICE). Tesla grabbed an 11.5% share the overall car market, making it the number one brand for the first time on a full-year basis ahead of Germany's Volkswagen with 9.4%.

The U.S. auto maker on Sunday reported record quarterly deliveries that far exceeded Wall Street estimates, riding out global chip shortages as it ramped up China production. The Tesla Model 3 was the single most popular model of the year ahead of Toyota's hybrid RAV4, the sole car among the top-10 with an internal combustion engine, and Volkswagen's electric ID.4 in third place.

