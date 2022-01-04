India vs SA 2nd Test: Scoreboard

Scoreboard on day two of the second Test between India and South Africa here on Tuesday.

India 1st innings: 202 South Africa 1st innings: (Overnight 35/1) Dean Elgar c Pant b Thakur 28 Aiden Markram lbw b Shami 7 Keegan Petersen c Mayank Agarwal b Thakur 62 Rassie van der Dussen c Pant b Thakur 1 Temba Bavuma c Pant b Thakur 51 Kyle Verreynne lbw b Thakur 21 Marco Jansen c Ashwin b Thakur 21 Kagiso Rabada c Siraj b Shami 0 Keshav Maharaj b Bumrah 21 Duanne Olivier not out 1 Lungi Ngidi c Pant b Thakur 0 Extras: (B-4, LB-4, W-5, NB-3) 16 Total: (For 10 wicket in 79.4 overs) 229 Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-88, 3-101, 4-102, 162-5, 177-6, 179-7, 217-8, 228-9, 229-10.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 21-5-49-1 , Mohammed Shami 21-5-52-2, Mohammed Siraj 9.5-2-24-0, Shardul Thakur 17.5-3-61-7, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-1-35-0. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK ATK

