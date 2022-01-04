Xi inspects Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games preparation

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday inspected the preparations for the upcoming 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing.

Xi visited the National Speed Skating Oval, Main Media Centre, Athletes' Village, Games-time Operations Command Centre and a winter sports training base, learning about Games preparatory work as well as Chinese athletes' preparations for the Games.

He also extended New Year greetings to athletes, coaches, volunteers and representatives of operation teams, media and scientific research staff, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will take place from February 4 to 20, followed by the Paralympic Winter Games from March 4 to 13.

