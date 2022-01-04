U.S.-led coalition carries out strikes against "imminent threat" in Syria- official
Updated: 04-01-2022
The U.S.-led coalition on Tuesday carried out strikes against rocket sites in Syria that posed a threat, a coalition official said.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the coalition saw several launch sites near the Green Village in Syria.
The official did not specify from which country the coalition carried out the strike.
