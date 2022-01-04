Left Menu

U.S.-led coalition carries out strikes against "imminent threat" in Syria- official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2022 22:58 IST
The U.S.-led coalition on Tuesday carried out strikes against rocket sites in Syria that posed a threat, a coalition official said.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the coalition saw several launch sites near the Green Village in Syria.

The official did not specify from which country the coalition carried out the strike.

