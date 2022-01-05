Amazon, Stellantis agree to make software for the carmaker's vehicles

Amazon.com Inc and Stellantis NV said on Wednesday they would collaborate to develop cars and trucks with Amazon's software under the hood, and deploy electric vans made by the carmaker on the e-commerce giant's delivery network. The agreements expand Amazon's efforts to get a bigger foothold in the transportation industry, and should help Stellantis close the gap with Tesla in developing software-powered vehicles.

Amazon will be the first commercial customer for Stellantis' new Ram ProMaster battery electric vehicle that is launching in 2023, the companies said. As part of the agreements, Stellantis said it had selected Amazon Web Services as its preferred cloud provider for its vehicle platforms.

Stellantis in May had agreed with iPhone assembler Foxconn to create a joint venture to supply in-car and connected-car technologies across the auto industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)