Muzaffarnagar: Hairstylist Jawed Habib booked for spitting on woman's hair
- Country:
- India
The police here have lodged an FIR against famous hairstylist Jawed Habib for spitting on a woman's hair while styling it, officials said on Friday.
A video of the incident, which took place at a workshop held here on January 3, went viral on social media on Thursday.
In the video, Habib is heard telling the audience, ''If there is a shortage of water, use saliva''.
The FIR was lodged at Mansurpur police station here on a complaint filed by Pooja Gupta, a resident of Baraut town, on whose hair Habib spat during the workshop, the police said.
Habib has been booked under Section 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, they said.
Meanwhile, Hindu activists held a protest against Habib. They demanded action against the hairstylist.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hindu
- Penal
- Baraut
- Mansurpur
- Habib
- Section 355
- Indian
- Epidemic Diseases Act
- Pooja Gupta
- Jawed Habib
ALSO READ
Indian Oil, Adani among top bidders for city gas licenses
Rise of Digital Lending: SimplyCash increases credit accessibility to credit-deserving Indians
Indian aviation industry was able to breathe a little easier in 2021
Indian batting line-up good enough to tackle South African pacers: Pujara
ICCR demands compulsorily playing Indian music on Indian flights