Citi to terminate employees unvaccinated as of Jan. 14 - source

Citigroup Inc on Friday told its staff that it would terminate employees who are unvaccinated as of Jan. 14, enforcing a policy previously announced last year, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Citigroup said in October it would require U.S. employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of their employment. The bank said at the time it was complying with the Biden administration policy requiring all workers supporting government contracts to be fully vaccinated, as the government remains a "large and important" client of Citi, said Sara Wechter, head of human resources, in a LinkedIn post.

Bloomberg first reported the bank's Jan. 14 deadline on Friday.

