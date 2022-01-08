Left Menu

Tax evasion: Raid on gutkha's trader's factory in Varanasi

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 08-01-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 18:10 IST
The tax authorities raided the factory of a gutkha trader in Varanasi’s Pandeypur, sources said on Saturday.

So far, no official statement has come out in this regard.

A team raided the factory of gutkha trader Laxmikant Pandey, alias Pammi, on Friday night, they said.

According to the sources, the team seized papers and a computer hard disk. Prima facie, tax evasion of lakhs of rupees has come to the fore, the sources said.

