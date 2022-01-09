Left Menu

Xiaomi Mix 5 Pro to use second generation Surge chip

Last year Xiaomi introduced its proprietary Surge C1 ISP chip bundled with the Mi Mix Fold. New leaks suggest that the upcoming Mix 5 Pro is likely to come with a new Surge C2 ISP.

09-01-2022
Last year Xiaomi introduced its proprietary Surge C1 ISP chip bundled with the Mi Mix Fold. New leaks suggest that the upcoming Mix 5 Pro is likely to come with a new Surge C2 ISP. As per GSM Arena, it's still unknown what kind of special features the Surge C2 will bring to the table and there's even a chance that the phone will arrive with the current Surge C1 ISP. However, the standard Mix 5 won't be getting the C2.

The leaks also go into the details regarding the camera sensors of the two Mix 5 devices. The Pro is said to adopt a 50MP OIS-enabled main camera joined by a 48MP 5x telephoto and 48MP ultrawide camera. According to GSM Arena, the non-Pro will settle for a slightly less wide 48MP ultrawide camera and a 2x telephoto unit, still 48MP, though. The interesting bit is that the Pro model is rumoured to offer a 48MP front camera as well.

The Mix 5 series is expected to make a debut in Q2 this year, but it will most likely remain a China exclusive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

