LG, IBM partner to strengthen quantum capabilities in Korea

LG Electronics has joined the IBM Quantum Network to explore and advance applications of quantum computing. The South Korean firm aims to explore applications of quantum computing in any area requiring processing a large amount of data including artificial intelligence (AI), connected cars, digital transformation, Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics applications.

The IBM Quantum team and LG are exploring how quantum computing will help a variety of industries and disciplines, including finance, energy, chemistry, materials science, optimization and machine learning, among many others.

Based on our open innovation strategy, we plan to use IBM Quantum to develop our competency in quantum computing. We aim to provide customers with value that they have not experienced so far by leveraging quantum computing technology in future businesses. Kim Byoung-hoon, CTO and executive vice president of LG Electronics.

By joining the IBM Quantum Network, LG will receive access to IBM's quantum computing systems, quantum expertise and Qiskit, an open-source software development kit (SDK) for working with OpenQASM and the IBM Q quantum processors. LG will leverage quantum computing hardware and software advances and applications as they emerge, allowing the South Korean company to provide workforce training to its employees and to investigate how potential breakthroughs can be applied to its industry.

Late last year, IBM unveiled Eagle, the company's 127-qubit quantum processor that pushed it beyond the 100-qubit barrier. The 127-qubit Eagle processor will allow users to explore the uncharted computational territory and experience a key milestone on the path towards practical quantum computation, the company says.