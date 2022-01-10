Left Menu

LG, IBM partner to strengthen quantum capabilities in Korea

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-01-2022 09:29 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 09:29 IST
LG, IBM partner to strengthen quantum capabilities in Korea
Image Credit: LG Electronics
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

LG Electronics has joined the IBM Quantum Network to explore and advance applications of quantum computing. The South Korean firm aims to explore applications of quantum computing in any area requiring processing a large amount of data including artificial intelligence (AI), connected cars, digital transformation, Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics applications.

The IBM Quantum team and LG are exploring how quantum computing will help a variety of industries and disciplines, including finance, energy, chemistry, materials science, optimization and machine learning, among many others.

Based on our open innovation strategy, we plan to use IBM Quantum to develop our competency in quantum computing. We aim to provide customers with value that they have not experienced so far by leveraging quantum computing technology in future businesses.

Kim Byoung-hoon, CTO and executive vice president of LG Electronics.

By joining the IBM Quantum Network, LG will receive access to IBM's quantum computing systems, quantum expertise and Qiskit, an open-source software development kit (SDK) for working with OpenQASM and the IBM Q quantum processors. LG will leverage quantum computing hardware and software advances and applications as they emerge, allowing the South Korean company to provide workforce training to its employees and to investigate how potential breakthroughs can be applied to its industry.

Late last year, IBM unveiled Eagle, the company's 127-qubit quantum processor that pushed it beyond the 100-qubit barrier. The 127-qubit Eagle processor will allow users to explore the uncharted computational territory and experience a key milestone on the path towards practical quantum computation, the company says.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States
4
Study finds global dementia cases may triple by 2050 unless risk factors addressed

Study finds global dementia cases may triple by 2050 unless risk factors add...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022