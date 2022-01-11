CDC weighs recommending better masks against Omicron - Washington Post
Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2022 08:50 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 08:50 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering updating its mask guidance due to an increase in the number of Omicron-related coronavirus cases, the Washington Post reported on Monday.
The agency will likely advise people opt for the highly protective N95 or KN95 masks worn by healthcare personnel, if they can do so consistently, the newspaper reported citing an official close to the deliberations.
