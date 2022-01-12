2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS EV sedan to feature LG's advanced IVI system

LG said on Tuesday its advanced in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system will be a central feature in the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS EV sedan, the first luxury electric vehicle from the German carmaker.

"It's an honor and a privilege to be able to work in close collaboration with a trusted partner such as Mercedes-Benz AG. Being named a valued supplier of automotive displays by Mercedes-Benz AG last year gives us immense pride in knowing that the partnership is showing great results," said Eun Seok-hyun, president of the LG Vehicle component Solutions Company.

LG's newest IVI system boasts a Pillar to Pillar (P2P) display built into the MBUX Hyperscreen that stretches across the entire width of the dashboard. The MBUX Hyperscreen has three screens including an LCD display, ICD (Instrument Cluster Display) and two OLED displays, CID (Central Information Display) and CDD (Co-Driver Display) under a bonded glass cover, giving the appearance of a single, continuous display.

According to LG, the advanced plastic OLED (P-OLED) display technology enables the infotainment system in the Mercedes-Benz EQS EV to deliver clear, sharp images and text and slim bezels with no physical knobs.

The core technologies implemented in the display - Curved Glass Forming, Surface Treatment and Curved Display Bonding - were developed by LG's in-house Production Engineering Research Institute.