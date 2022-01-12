New batch of Hyperledger Fabric course at Kerala Blockchain Academy

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 12 (PTI): Kerala Blockchain Academy, a centre of excellence under Digital University Kerala, is offering an online instructor-led developer training program on Hyperledger Fabric, an open source blockchain framework hosted by The Linux Foundation. The certified developer training program will start on January 19. The course duration spans a total of 60 hours of lecture and 8 weeks of the project, an official statement said.

The course is designed to provide candidates with a rich understanding of decentralized application development on the Hyperledger Fabric blockchain platform. The course begins with an overview of basic blockchain concepts and then takes a deep dive into the technical architecture and logical architecture of various components in the Hyperledger Fabric with the help of a fictional case study, it said. The Hyperledger Fabric Developer program is open for anyone who anticipates a better understanding of application development on Hyperledger Fabric. The curriculum benefits individuals who are already familiar with the concepts of blockchain technology and have basic programming knowledge of JavaScript, it said.

The course is open for any aspiring blockchain enthusiasts who would like to validate their knowledge with the industry-leading blockchain and Hyperledger Fabric trends. The course strictly adheres to developer perspectives and does not focus on crypto trading or crypto exchanges and the developer program will conclude on February 16, the statement added.

