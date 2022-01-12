Left Menu

New batch of Hyperledger Fabric course at Kerala Blockchain Academy

The course duration spans a total of 60 hours of lecture and 8 weeks of the project, an official statement said.The course is designed to provide candidates with a rich understanding of decentralized application development on the Hyperledger Fabric blockchain platform.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-01-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 13:51 IST
New batch of Hyperledger Fabric course at Kerala Blockchain Academy
  • Country:
  • India

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 12 (PTI): Kerala Blockchain Academy, a centre of excellence under Digital University Kerala, is offering an online instructor-led developer training program on Hyperledger Fabric, an open source blockchain framework hosted by The Linux Foundation. The certified developer training program will start on January 19. The course duration spans a total of 60 hours of lecture and 8 weeks of the project, an official statement said.

The course is designed to provide candidates with a rich understanding of decentralized application development on the Hyperledger Fabric blockchain platform. The course begins with an overview of basic blockchain concepts and then takes a deep dive into the technical architecture and logical architecture of various components in the Hyperledger Fabric with the help of a fictional case study, it said. The Hyperledger Fabric Developer program is open for anyone who anticipates a better understanding of application development on Hyperledger Fabric. The curriculum benefits individuals who are already familiar with the concepts of blockchain technology and have basic programming knowledge of JavaScript, it said.

The course is open for any aspiring blockchain enthusiasts who would like to validate their knowledge with the industry-leading blockchain and Hyperledger Fabric trends. The course strictly adheres to developer perspectives and does not focus on crypto trading or crypto exchanges and the developer program will conclude on February 16, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVID-19 cases; Trudeau says Canada has enough vaccines for all Canadians to get fourth dose and more

Health News Roundup: China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVI...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022