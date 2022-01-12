Meet the startups selected for 6th batch of Google for Startups Accelerator

Google has announced the sixth cohort of the Google for Startups Accelerator (GFSA) India, a fully digital accelerator program for high potential Seed to Series A Indian technology startups that are building India-first products for the world.

The selected startups will receive mentorship and technical project support around AI/ML, Cloud, UX, Android, Web, Product Strategy and Growth. The program also includes deep dives and workshops focused on product design, customer acquisition, and founders' leadership development.

Below are the 20 startups that have been selected the sixth cohort of the GFSA India program:

Able

Alippo

ApnaKlub

Avishkaar

BrainSightAI

Call AI

Entri

Evergreen Club

GimBooks

Impact App

Infilect

Language Curry

Lavelle Networks

MetaDome

Phable Care

Remedo

Rupifi

STAGE

Toch AI

Vahak

These startups are spread across India with 35% women-led startups in the mix and comprising a mix of B2B & B2C startups between Seed and Series A stages.

"Our mission at Google for Startups India is to help young startup teams focus on their key business and technology problems while we empower them with knowledge and lessons from Google, learnt over two decades of building enterprise and consumer products across the globe," Paul Ravindranath GProgram Manager, Developer Relations, Google India, wrote in a blog post.