Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 21:42 IST
Meet the startups selected for 6th batch of Google for Startups Accelerator
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Google has announced the sixth cohort of the Google for Startups Accelerator (GFSA) India, a fully digital accelerator program for high potential Seed to Series A Indian technology startups that are building India-first products for the world.

The selected startups will receive mentorship and technical project support around AI/ML, Cloud, UX, Android, Web, Product Strategy and Growth. The program also includes deep dives and workshops focused on product design, customer acquisition, and founders' leadership development.

Below are the 20 startups that have been selected the sixth cohort of the GFSA India program:

  • Able
  • Alippo
  • ApnaKlub
  • Avishkaar
  • BrainSightAI
  • Call AI
  • Entri
  • Evergreen Club
  • GimBooks
  • Impact App
  • Infilect
  • Language Curry
  • Lavelle Networks
  • MetaDome
  • Phable Care
  • Remedo
  • Rupifi
  • STAGE
  • Toch AI
  • Vahak

These startups are spread across India with 35% women-led startups in the mix and comprising a mix of B2B & B2C startups between Seed and Series A stages.

"Our mission at Google for Startups India is to help young startup teams focus on their key business and technology problems while we empower them with knowledge and lessons from Google, learnt over two decades of building enterprise and consumer products across the globe," Paul Ravindranath GProgram Manager, Developer Relations, Google India, wrote in a blog post.

