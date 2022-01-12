Left Menu

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 ready to launch in India

Samsung is launching its new Galaxy Tab A8 tablet in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 23:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 ready to launch in India
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samsung is launching its new Galaxy Tab A8 tablet in India. As per GSM Arena, the company confirmed the slate will be available in the Asia-Pacific country starting from Monday, January 17.

The Galaxy Tab A8 has a 10.5" LCD and is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T618 with an octa-core CPU. There are three memory options - 3/32GB, 4/64GB, 4/128GB. It has an 8 MP camera on the back and a 5 MP front-facing one for video calls. According to GSM Arena, there are two versions of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 - Wi-Fi-only and LTE. Both have a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB-C port for charging the 7,040 mAh battery.

The starting price of the Galaxy Tab A8 is INR 17,999. There are some rebates, equal to INR 2,000, and Samsung will also throw in a book cover accessory worth INR 999. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022