WINDTRE selects Nokia for high-performance optical backbone deployment

Italian telecommunications company, WINDTRE, has selected Nokia for the deployment of a new, high-performance optical backbone to meet the growing demand for ultra-fast connectivity as well as to deliver high capacity services to its business customers.

In a press release on Thursday, Nokia said that the cost-effective DWDM solution will leverage its fifth-generation PSE-V super-coherent (PSE-Vs) chipset to support programmable line rates up to 600G on a pure photonic infrastructure, optimizing power consumption and footprint.

"Nokia's solution based on industry-leading coherent technology will help us provide next-generation broadband services to both consumer and business customers in the most efficient way. It will also enable us to grow our subscriber base and provide a best-in-class experience to WINDTRE's existing customers," said Benoit Hanssen, Chief Technology Officer at WINDTRE.

Nokia's high-performance PSE-Vs implements the industry's only 2nd generation probabilistic constellation shaping (PCS) with continuous baud rate adjustment and supports higher wavelength capacities over longer distances, including support for 400G over any distance, over spectrally efficient 100GHz WDM channels while further reducing network costs and power consumption per bit.

The new optical backbone will be able to instantly re-route traffic as needed, providing the high reliability and robustness required in this business-critical part of the infrastructure.

Commenting on this partnership, Sergio Solivera Vela, Vice President Mediterranean Region, said, "We have a long-standing and successful relationship with WINDTRE and are very happy to expand this by deploying its new optical backbone. Our latest coherent technology solutions will provide WINDTRE with massive capacity that grows as subscriber demand increases, without sacrificing reliability."