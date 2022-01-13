AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

The pandemic changed the world in more ways than one. Scores of industries overhauled their operational techniques and underwent digitization practically overnight. Companies that required personnel to come to the office to work scrambled to provide remote and hybrid working setups to their employees. One such sector that suffered a lot of loss due to unprecedented and frankly, uncertain conditions was the education field. At the beginning of the pandemic, no one thought that children across the world would be attending classes in their homes, from digital devices, for close to two years. Traditional methods of education have been smothered by advancing technology and a need for them. Educational technology or EdTech is a billion-dollar industry. With huge opportunities, the business of edtech is booming and burgeoning with technological advancements. One trend that is significantly being used in education is that of augmented reality. Use of AR in EdTech https://youtu.be/Z5skjQEgioc AR is most helpful to students in learning by making them understand, process, and thereby remember the information. Moreover, AR makes learning fun and engaging. Imagine that a student is learning about the freedom struggle of India. Wouldn’t it be fun and informative to watch the Dandi March or the unfurling of the national flag on August 15, 1947? The beauty of AR is that it is not limited to any particular age group or grade. It can be used, subjectively, for everyone, from preschoolers to graduates and even at work. Benefits of AR in Education Mom gave me ₹ 1,00,000 to spend in 15 minutes challenge || Myra singh || *Gone wrong* - YouTube AR is not just about learning what is already there. There are gamified and conceptual AR topics available that help students to explore beyond learning, playing up their creativity and arousing curiosity. These are interactive and keep the attention of students engaged providing a positive impact on their learning process. Learning is effortless and fun which leads to better understanding and retention. AR places high value in visualization. If a student can imagine or see a concept while it is happening instead of simply reading about it in theory, they tend to retain it in a better way. This is the same reason textbooks have diagrams and pictures. AR takes it five steps further and brings it into the learner’s reality. The vibrancy of AR through visuals, graphics, text, sounds, effects, and multimedia is unparalleled. Imagine seeing a jugular vein in action, collecting blood from various parts of our brain and face! The visual is going to be etched in the student’s minds. Young users MUMMY KA STAMP | Fun with Family | General Knowledge | Aayu and Pihu Show - YouTube There are scores of AR educational apps for subjects such as art, language, science, maths, and even for science experiments. There are AR apps that teach preschoolers how to trace and write alphabets or teach coding and problem-solving skills to children from the age of 6. 3DBear app is one such AR application that combines innovation with interactive concepts to help the user create a visual story. With a huge number of concepts to choose from, 3DBear boosts the student’s engagement through visualization and promotes problem-solving. It has a huge number of problem-based learning concepts that make understanding complicated topics easier and simpler. It pushes the students to use their creativity and critical thinking. All you need to do is download the 3DBear app from Google Play Store on your tablets and smartphones to get going. Use cases and more Talking about 3DBear app, actress Neha Dhupia said that she found it a brilliant solution for kids' curiosity. ''3DBear app engages the little ones so completely with their immersive technology and concepts together with augmented reality that they can visualise the ideas they learn everyday.'' Actress Soha Ali Khan swears by 3DBear app to educate her daughter Inaaya in an interesting manner. ''I am always looking to enrich her learning experience and 3DBear gave me exactly that. Now she can satisfy her curiosity and learn something new in an engaging and fun way.'' Child YouTuber Anantya Anand, on her channel MyMissAnand, used the 3DBear app to prank her sister, in a video she shared on playing pranks and tricks on people. She created a spooky visual story around her sister in their home. “You can select various concepts and topics from the app and simply place them wherever you wish. You can also rotate them, change their color, zoom in to make them bigger, etc.”, she said. Myra Singh’s mother gave her the challenge to spend Rs 1 lakh in 15 minutes. As the young YouTuber wondered how a television set with a cabinet would look in her room, her mother suggested the 3DBear app to her. “It is so versatile and so much fun. I can check out various cabinets and television sets that would suit the wall. I can make it bigger and smaller and even change colors to see what looks best. It is so versatile.” she exclaimed as she played with the various combinations of television sets and cabinets. Even Aayu and Pihu of the Aayu and Pihu Show from YouTube had so much fun with the 3DBear app. Their father showed them various landmarks like the Charminar in their home. “You can learn so much and see so many things through the 3DBear app,” said Pihu, standing close to a Mosasaurus! AR in education has a huge potential that is yet to be completely explored. As mobile usage and technology increase, AR is only going to be used more broadly. With newer technological advancements, it won’t be long before AR-based interactive learning becomes the way of education. PWR PWR

