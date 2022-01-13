Russia says it did not receive 'satisfactory' response at OSCE talks
Russian Ambassador Alexander Lukashevich said Russia laid out its set of security proposals at Thursday's meeting of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna, but did not receive a "satisfactory" response.
At a news conference, he said the meeting had instead focused on the concerns of other members.
