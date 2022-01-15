U.S. FCC announces winning bidders in 3.45 GHz auction

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Friday announced winning bidders from its 5G spectrum auction of flexible-use licenses in the 3.45 GHz band, with the winners including AT&T Auction Holdings and T-Mobile License.

The top five bidders included AT&T Auction Holdings, Weminuche, T-Mobile License, Three Forty-Five Spectrum and United States Cellular Corp. Gross proceeds for the auction exceeded $22.5 billion, the FCC said.

