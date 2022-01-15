Google Pixel 6/6 Pro get January 2022 security update

As promised, Google is finally rolling out the January 2022 software update to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The update, based on Android 12, fixes critical bugs and includes performance and stability improvements.

You can see the full update changelog here.

Our January software update will start rolling out to #Pixel6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices today. This will include all the fixes listed for the December update as well as the January update. Learn more on our update post here: https://t.co/R4br1MnqqZ — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) January 14, 2022

To recall, Google paused the December 2021 software update for the Pixel 6 series due to a bug and promised that a fresh update will arrive in late January 2022.

Google Pixel 6/Pixel 6Pro: Specifications

The Google Pixel 6 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate while the Pro model comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Both models are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Under the hood, both models feature Google's Tensor SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

On the camera front, the Pixel 6 Pro houses a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter with 4x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The vanilla model, on the other hand, is equipped with a dual rear camera module with a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

For selfies, the Pro model has an 11.1-megapixel sensor while the vanilla model comes with an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is backed by a 5,003mAh battery that supports 30W wired fast charging and 23W wireless fast charging while the Google Pixel 6 packs a 4,614mAh battery with 30W wired fast-charging and 21W wireless fast-charging support.