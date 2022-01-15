Left Menu

Google Pixel 6/6 Pro get January 2022 security update

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2022 10:04 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 10:04 IST
Google Pixel 6/6 Pro get January 2022 security update
Image Credit: Google

As promised, Google is finally rolling out the January 2022 software update to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The update, based on Android 12, fixes critical bugs and includes performance and stability improvements.

You can see the full update changelog here.

To recall, Google paused the December 2021 software update for the Pixel 6 series due to a bug and promised that a fresh update will arrive in late January 2022.

Google Pixel 6/Pixel 6Pro: Specifications

The Google Pixel 6 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate while the Pro model comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Both models are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Under the hood, both models feature Google's Tensor SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

On the camera front, the Pixel 6 Pro houses a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter with 4x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The vanilla model, on the other hand, is equipped with a dual rear camera module with a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

For selfies, the Pro model has an 11.1-megapixel sensor while the vanilla model comes with an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is backed by a 5,003mAh battery that supports 30W wired fast charging and 23W wireless fast charging while the Google Pixel 6 packs a 4,614mAh battery with 30W wired fast-charging and 21W wireless fast-charging support.

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
3
This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022