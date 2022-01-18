Left Menu

Oppo India partners BITS Pilani for skill enhancement of India R&D employees

Oppo India partners BITS Pilani for skill enhancement of India R&D employees
Oppo India on Tuesday said it has inked an agreement with BITS Pilani to upskill its R&D engineers with advanced technological learnings. With the advent of industry 4.0 and in the era of specialisation, this initiative reiterates Oppo's focus to help employees acquire skill up-gradation while focusing on innovations centric to advance technologies, a statement said.

Under the partnership, BITS Pilani's Work Integrated Learning Programs (WILP) division will support Oppo India R&D engineers to strengthen their technical knowledge through various courses, it added.

Through this partnership, Oppo aims to develop its engineers from India R&D in various emerging technology areas, including network, imaging, and extended reality. The programme will be fully sponsored by Oppo, and the nominated candidates will be admitted through a structured admission process, the statement said. "The impact of rapid technological changes has led OPPO to ensure we are ahead of the game to ensure we develop innovations that revolve around user experience. This association complements OPPO's aim to deliver the best training for our employees and accelerate our Make in India efforts," Tasleem Arif, Vice President, India R&D Head at Oppo India, said.

BITS Pilani WILP has been behind over 97,000 working professionals to strengthen the foundation of their technical expertise and assist them to stay relevant by upgrading their knowledge and skills.

