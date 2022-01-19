Beijing 2022 official says data in Olympics app is protected
The main function of an app China has built for the Beijing Winter Olympics is to monitor people's health and the country follows strict rules to protect data, the director general of the games organisers' technology department said on Wednesday.
- Country:
- China
The main function of an app China has built for the Beijing Winter Olympics is to monitor people's health and the country follows strict rules to protect data, the director general of the games organisers' technology department said on Wednesday. All of the MY2022 app's technology aspects have been validated by relevant app stores, the Beijing 2022 official said at a briefing hosted by the Chinese embassy in the United States. She was speaking via video from Beijing.
On Tuesday, Canadian researchers said the MY2022 app, which was built by the Beijing Organising Committee mainly to track and share COVID-19-related medical information among the athletes during the Games, contained security flaws that makes it vulnerable to privacy breaches and hackers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- United States
- Chinese
- Beijing
- Beijing Winter Olympics
- Canadian
ALSO READ
Russia, China, Britain, U.S. and France say no one can win nuclear war
China reports 175 new COVID-19 cases for Jan 3 vs 161 day earlier
China to require certain firms to undergo cybersecurity reviews before pursuing overseas listings
China to require certain firms to undergo cybersecurity reviews before pursuing overseas listings
China coal futures surge on supply worries amid Indonesia export ban