International phone link restored in Tonga after eruption, Digicel says
International telephone connectivity was restored in Tonga on Wednesday after it was knocked out by a volcanic eruption over the weekend, telecom operator Digicel said.
"Digicel international calls service is back up," regional CEO Shally Janif said in a statement on the company website.
Internet connectivity is likely to take weeks or more to be restored after an undersea cable was damaged in Saturday's eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano.
