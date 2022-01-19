Left Menu

Spotify, CoComelon ink deal for new kids' story-time podcast

Spotify is all set to boost its audio lineup for kids and families, including a new story-time show under an exclusive multiyear agreement with CoComelon, the YouTube children's content powerhouse.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Spotify is all set to boost its audio lineup for kids and families, including a new story-time show under an exclusive multiyear agreement with CoComelon, the YouTube children's content powerhouse. As per Variety, the new 'CoComelon Story Time' podcast, which is CoComelon's first spoken-word original programming, will premiere on January 24 exclusively on Spotify.

The show will comprise 42 beloved storybook classics, available globally in four languages: English (American and British vocabulary), Spanish, German and Brazilian Portuguese. 'CoComelon Story Time' will be available only to customers with the Spotify Premium Family plan, along with three new Spotify-produced kids' originals: 'Gardenkeeper Gus', '100 Cinderellas' and 'Deep Blue Sea'.

The new kids' audio content will be available in the main Spotify app in the Family and Kids Hub, as well as on the Spotify Kids app, exclusively to Spotify Premium Family subscribers. 'Gardenkeeper Gus', launching on January 31, is aimed at families with preschool-age kids. It follows the "delicately narrated" adventures of 6-year-old Gus and his squirrel best friend, Rel, as they explore and understand the endless and larger-than-life garden behind his family home.

'100 Cinderellas', releasing on February 14, is an anthology series of Cinderella bedtime stories from around the world. 'Deep Blue Sea', launching on February 28, consists of episodes where listeners will visit an underwater oceanic laboratory, Sea Lab Alpha, that has an impeccable view of sea life. It is the first major content deal for CoComelon since its parent company, Moonbug Entertainment, was acquired last fall in a USD 3 billion deal by Candle Media. (ANI)

