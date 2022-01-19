Left Menu

Prodapt acquires Synophic Worldwide, steps up presence in US & Latin American regions

Synophics wide range of capabilities in network solutions, cloud, IoT, mobility data centres and security augments our portfolio of network transformational services.Synophic Worldwide CEO Kondal Rao said joining forces with Prodapt would help expand managed services and network transformation portfolio.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-01-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 19:33 IST
Prodapt acquires Synophic Worldwide, steps up presence in US & Latin American regions
  • Country:
  • India

Consulting, technology and managed transformational services provider Prodapt on Wednesday said it has acquired Synophic Worldwide, providing network transformational and managed services to digital service providers for an 'undisclosed sum''.

The acquisition made by Prodapt was its third this financial year. Prodapt earlier announced the acquisitions of Innovative Logic and SLR Dynamics, a company statement said here.

The acquisition of Synophic Worldwide further expands Prodapt's presence in the United States, Latin American regions and provides entry into APAC countries -- Japan, Philippines and Australia.

''Prodapt said it had announced plans to invest USD 45 million in deepening its capabilities in network virtualisation and cloudification segment and the Synophic acquisition is part of this investment strategy'', the statement said.

''Additional investments have been planned in areas around network cloud, autonomous networks and NetSecOps'' the statement said.

Commenting on the acquisition, Prodapt Chairman and CEO, Vedant Jhaver said, ''I am delighted to welcome Kondal Rao and the Synophic Worldwide team to the Prodapt family. Synophic's wide range of capabilities in network solutions, cloud, IoT, mobility data centres and security augments our portfolio of network transformational services''.

Synophic Worldwide CEO Kondal Rao said joining forces with Prodapt would help expand managed services and network transformation portfolio. ''This (acquisition by Prodapt) will also open a plethora of growth potential for the employees of Synophic. I am pleased to be part of the Prodapt team and excited about the multi-fold scale with which we can operate and leverage Prodapt's transformational expertise in delivering solutions to our customers'', he said.

Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor to Prodapt on this transaction while BDA Partners acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Synophic Worldwide, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022