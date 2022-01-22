Left Menu

R-Day parade: DRDO to display indigenous weapons for Tejas, propulsion system for submarines

Only about 5,000-8,000 people will be allowed to attend this years Republic Day parade on January 26 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 21:05 IST
R-Day parade: DRDO to display indigenous weapons for Tejas, propulsion system for submarines
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will have two tableaux at the Republic Day parade this year displaying indigenously developed sensors, weapons and electronic warfare systems for light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas and air independent propulsion (AIP) systems for Indian submarines.

Twenty-five tableaux of different states, departments and armed forces will be part of the parade on January 26.

The first tableau of the DRDO will display an indigenously-developed advanced electronically scanned array radar called 'Uttam' and five different aerial launched weapons and an electronic warfare (EW) jammer to enhance the capabilities of fourth-generation LCA Tejas, the Defence Ministry's statement said.

The second tableau of the DRDO will show indigenously-developed AIP system for propelling the Indian Navy's submarines underwater, it added. The AIP allows a submarine to be submerged for longer periods compared to conventional diesel-electric submarines and makes the sub-surface platform more efficient by making it quieter than even a nuclear submarine, it noted. The AIP system is powered by indigenously-developed fuel cells with a novel onboard hydrogen generator, the statement said. Only about 5,000-8,000 people will be allowed to attend this year's Republic Day parade on January 26 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, around 1.25 lakh people used to attend the parade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022