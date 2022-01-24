Parimatch News and W-Key are Gearing up to Bring you the Finals of the BGMI Esports Tournament in India

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Leading sports news platform, Parimatch News along with esports management company W-Key, recently announced the launch of ‘Showdown of Titans’, an ambitious esports Tournament for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The mobile-based Tournament is being held online for Indian participants. This is the first-of-its-kind esports tournament offered by Parimatch News. This official BGMI tournament is the first time Parimatch News is conducting an initiative of this scale for esports. The ‘Parimatch News: Showdown of Titans’ commenced on the 20th of January 2022, with the finals scheduled to take place on 27th January 2022. More than 4000 players have participated in the tournament, along with some YouTube gamers and Pro teams as well. The teams are currently battling for a total prize pool of INR 2,00,000. With the finals planned to be held on the 27th of January, the top teams of the ‘Parimatch News: Showdown of Titans’ shall be decided on the same day. Parimatch News is the most up-to-date news from the world of sports. The best news and sporting events from all over the world are published on Parimatch News. Our website allows you not only to plunge into the world of sports, but also to fully feel yourself a part of the unrivaled world of sports, which absorbs with its incredibleness. About PMI PMI is a service company, engaged in the development and implementation of the expansion strategy for the Parimatch brand in the markets of Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company provides the tech, marketing, and communications services for partners in the betting industry. Innovations, new technologies, and the desire to provide the best gaming experience for the customers are what drives PMI forward. Image: Parimatch News Prize Pool PWR PWR

