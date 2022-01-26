Left Menu

USTR says policy review to seek gaps in fighting forced labor

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2022 03:24 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 03:24 IST
USTR says policy review to seek gaps in fighting forced labor
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Tuesday it will conduct an interagency review of its trade tools and policies to fight forced labor to determine whether any gaps need to be filled.

USTR said the review, part of its first-ever focused strategy against forced labor, will seek input from labor organizations, forced labor survivors, civil society and private sector groups.

The agency said it will also work with the World Trade Organization and trading partners Mexico, Canada and the European Union to advance work aimed at ending forced labor and forced child labor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
2
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
3
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global
4
Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022