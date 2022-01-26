Google Pixel Watch expected to launch in May 2022

Google's much-awaited smartwatch may finally release in May 2022. As per GSM Arena, the information regarding the launch date came from industry insider Jon Prosser, who said that the watch will finally arrive on May 26.

He claimed that this is the first time we see a date set in stone, although we've heard that one last year when reports pointed at a launch alongside the Pixel 6 duo. However, that didn't happen and the Pixel Watch was delayed again. As per the leaks and rumours, the Pixel Watch will be the company's offering in the Premium Watch segment. The smartwatch may come in a slim form factor and a curved display that wraps around a metallic frame.

Nothing about the specifications of the watch is known currently but in the renders, a few trackers including Maps integration, heart rate monitoring and step counter, were spotted on the home screen of the watch. The smartwatch might come with Blue, Grey, and Orange straps with a Black circular dial.

There's plenty of leaked information about the upcoming smartwatch floating around the internet, but you will have to wait for the official event to see what it would look like. (ANI)

