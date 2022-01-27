Germany arrests Russian citizenship suspected of space tech espionage
German prosecutors arrested and charged a Russian citizen with spying for Russia, alleging he had passed information on aerospace technology, in particular the Ariane space launch vehicle, to Russian intelligence. Federal prosecutors said the suspect, named only as Ilhur N., worked as a scientific researcher at a Bavarian university until his arrest on June 18 last year. In exchange for regular meetings with an intelligence officer, he received 2,500 euros ($2,800) in cash.
Federal prosecutors said the suspect, named only as Ilhur N., worked as a scientific researcher at a Bavarian university until his arrest on June 18 last year. Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) first approached him no later than Autumn 2019.
"The agency's interests particularly targeted the various development stages of the European space launcher Ariane and the accused's resarch into tools," prosecutors said. In exchange for regular meetings with an intelligence officer, he received 2,500 euros ($2,800) in cash. ($1 = 0.8929 euros)
