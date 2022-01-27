Hike gets investments from Polygon for Rush Gaming Universe

Blockchain technology firm Polygon will invest in Hike to bring its mobile gaming platform Rush Gaming Universe to the web3 version, the company said.

Hike has developed play to earn platform Rush Gaming Universe (RGU) and claims to have distributed over USD 50 million in rewards and registered over 100 million gameplays per quarter within a year of its launch.

Hike founder and CEO Kavin Bharti Mittal said a new era of gaming is beginning where players will participate in a new kind of game economy where they are also owners of the networks they help create.

''Gaming has always been an incredible source of entertainment, a way to bring joy to people's lives. Now, it will also be a means to provide brand new economic opportunities to the world.

''With Polygon, we are going to bring the Rush Gaming Universe on-chain in 2022 on top of the vast and vibrant Ethereum ecosystem to deliver on this vision,'' Mittal said.

Polygon provides tools for scaling and infrastructure development of blockchain technology Ethereum.

According to Hike's statement, the collaboration with Polygon will enable it to transition Rush Gaming Universe (RGU) from Web2 to Web3.

The next version of the worldwide web, web3, is expected to be based on blockchain. Currently, RGU is a mobile-only platform where players can use their skills to battle in India's favourite casual games to compete and win.

''Web3 gaming is one of the fastest-growing economic sectors ever and has the potential to be an important onramp for the next one billion users to come onto crypto.

''Hike's Rush Gaming Universe is a hugely exciting development for the Indian market, with global potential beyond that, and we are delighted to be partnering to bring the platform on-chain,'' Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal said.

