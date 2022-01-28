You can now quickly access key pages, functions in Google Drive

Left Menu

Google Drive on the web now lets you quickly access key pages and functions from the navigation bar. The new feature is rolling out to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

By hitting the "Tab" key, you can access buttons like "Skip to main content", "Keyboard shortcuts", and "Accessibility feedback" from the URL bar at the top when navigating into the Google Drive web application from the navigation bar.

The new feature is gradually rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains. There is no admin control or end user setting for this new feature in Google Drive.

Recently, Google launched a new feature to alert Google Drive users of suspicious files. When opening a potentially suspicious or dangerous file in Google Drive, the service will display a warning banner to help protect users and their organization from malware, phishing and ransomware. The warning message reads "This file looks suspicious, it might be used to steal your personal information."

These warnings are previously available when opening Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drawings. The feature is rolling out to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

