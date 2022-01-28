Left Menu

Messenger's end-to-end encrypted chats/calls now available to everyone

Additionally, the company is introducing a new screenshot notification feature for disappearing messages in end-to-end encrypted chats on Messenger. It will warn you if anyone takes screenshots of your disappearing messages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 28-01-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 11:00 IST
Messenger's end-to-end encrypted chats/calls now available to everyone
Image Credit: Facebook

Messenger's end-to-end encryption for group chats, including voice and video calls, is now available to everyone, Meta announced on Thursday.

Additionally, the company is introducing a new screenshot notification feature for disappearing messages in end-to-end encrypted chats on Messenger. It will warn you if anyone takes screenshots of your disappearing messages. The new screenshot notification feature for disappearing messages is rolling out to Messenger users over the next few weeks.

Next up, GIFs, stickers, reactions and typing indicators are now available in end-to-end encrypted chats. In addition, you can now reply to specific messages in your end-to-end encrypted chats - either long press or swipe on a message you want to reply to.

You also have the option to forward a message by long-pressing on it. Tapping the 'forward' button will display a share sheet for you to share with one or many people or groups. You can also create a new group before forwarding a message.

Other updates include:

  • verified badge to help you identify authentic accounts
  • ability to save media by long-pressing on it
  • option to edit media - photo or video - before sending

"End-to-end encryption protects you and your data from hackers, criminals and other prying eyes. We hope these features elevate your private messaging experience as we continue to improve your encrypted conversations with friends and family," Facebook wrote in a blog post.

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Researchers achieve milestone on path toward nuclear fusion energy and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022