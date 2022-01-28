Messenger's end-to-end encrypted chats/calls now available to everyone

Messenger's end-to-end encryption for group chats, including voice and video calls, is now available to everyone, Meta announced on Thursday.

Additionally, the company is introducing a new screenshot notification feature for disappearing messages in end-to-end encrypted chats on Messenger. It will warn you if anyone takes screenshots of your disappearing messages. The new screenshot notification feature for disappearing messages is rolling out to Messenger users over the next few weeks.

Next up, GIFs, stickers, reactions and typing indicators are now available in end-to-end encrypted chats. In addition, you can now reply to specific messages in your end-to-end encrypted chats - either long press or swipe on a message you want to reply to.

You also have the option to forward a message by long-pressing on it. Tapping the 'forward' button will display a share sheet for you to share with one or many people or groups. You can also create a new group before forwarding a message.

Other updates include:

verified badge to help you identify authentic accounts

ability to save media by long-pressing on it

option to edit media - photo or video - before sending

"End-to-end encryption protects you and your data from hackers, criminals and other prying eyes. We hope these features elevate your private messaging experience as we continue to improve your encrypted conversations with friends and family," Facebook wrote in a blog post.